Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the May 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCD traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.27. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,201. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $126.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,849 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,598.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,627,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.