Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $46,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

