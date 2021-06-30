Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

BSMS opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.22. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

