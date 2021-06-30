Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.41.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$16.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.12 and a 52 week high of C$17.25.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

