International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

IAG opened at GBX 173.90 ($2.27) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.45. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a market capitalization of £8.63 billion and a PE ratio of -1.37.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

