Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Interlink Electronics stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. Interlink Electronics has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.
About Interlink Electronics
