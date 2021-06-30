Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $125.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics traded as high as $141.95 and last traded at $140.41. Approximately 72,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,652,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.43.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,997 shares of company stock valued at $110,336,872 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

