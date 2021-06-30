Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $125.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics traded as high as $141.95 and last traded at $140.41. Approximately 72,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,652,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.43.
NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.
In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,997 shares of company stock valued at $110,336,872 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 2.05.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
