Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $171.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $111.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.35.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $151.61 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,997 shares of company stock worth $110,336,872 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,504,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

