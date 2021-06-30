Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $225.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

