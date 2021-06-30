Insight Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,835.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $161,979.04 and $20,835.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

