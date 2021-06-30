Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells 167,448 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,624,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,198.6% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,895,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 3,595,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,123 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.