Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 914 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $107,458.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,514.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,209 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $124,055.49.

On Friday, June 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $340,212.39.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,523,133.36.

Natera stock opened at $116.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

