Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Major Shareholder Sells 799,669 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 1,208,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,091. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.45. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

