Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells $3,108,650.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

C Raymond Larkin, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $612.80 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.37 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

