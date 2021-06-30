Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.
