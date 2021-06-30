Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

