Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$289,667,454.49.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$34.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.49. The company has a market cap of C$10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.71 and a 12-month high of C$34.67.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.46.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

