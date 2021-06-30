Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,288,601.10.

TSE:PEY opened at C$8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.06. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.41.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

