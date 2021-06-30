Insider Buying: Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Insider Acquires 16,400 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) insider Wexford Capital LP acquired 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$224,665.

Wexford Capital LP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Wexford Capital LP acquired 3,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,080.00.

CVE:BTR opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

