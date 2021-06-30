Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.07

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 3338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INOV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.16.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200 over the last 90 days. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,492 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 282.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 388.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 141,417 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

