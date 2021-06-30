Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.07

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 3338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INOV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.16.
In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200 over the last 90 days. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,492 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 282.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 388.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 141,417 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.