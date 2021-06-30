Innovative Industrial Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,238 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,403% compared to the typical daily volume of 282 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.71.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR stock opened at $193.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

