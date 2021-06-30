Innova Price Hits $0.0325 on Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $224,587.25 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000078 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000887 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

