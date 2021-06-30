Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,777.38 ($23.22).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,567.50 ($20.48) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85. The firm has a market cap of £14.83 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

