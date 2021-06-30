Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,777.38 ($23.22).

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,567.50 ($20.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,582. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

