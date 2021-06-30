Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMPUY stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07. Impala Platinum has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

