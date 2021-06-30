ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Short Interest Update

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,600 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the May 31st total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

IMGI stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. ImaginOn has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About ImaginOn

Imaginon, Inc, an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers.

