Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,631 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.29. 19,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,556. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

