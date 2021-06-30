iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Short Interest Down 61.5% in June

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Shares of iliad stock remained flat at $$147.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.84. iliad has a 52 week low of $147.25 and a 52 week high of $191.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

