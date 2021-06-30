iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ILIAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of iliad in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. iliad has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ILIAF opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. iliad has a one year low of $147.25 and a one year high of $191.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.84.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

