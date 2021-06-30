IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IHS Markit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INFO. Truist raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $112.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.09. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $114.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after acquiring an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after acquiring an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

