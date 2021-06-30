iHeartMedia’s (IHRT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IHRT. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after acquiring an additional 526,841 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

