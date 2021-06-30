IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Up 107.0% in June

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the May 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IGAC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. IG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in IG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

