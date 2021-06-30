Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the first quarter valued at $1,494,000. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVE stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,311. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74. Identiv has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

