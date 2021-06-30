Idavoll Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102,023.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $102,023.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,968,239 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

