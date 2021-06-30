ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Buys £21,000 in Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,044 ($13.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £717.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,066.71. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.76).

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.