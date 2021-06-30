Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Plans Dividend of $0.83

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.8297 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.45. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

