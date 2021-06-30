IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 163.3% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
IAALF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 819,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,954. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
