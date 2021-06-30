IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 163.3% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IAALF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 819,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,954. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

