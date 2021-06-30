HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

HUYA opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.