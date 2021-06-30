HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $656.00

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 656 ($8.57) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 109123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 406.58. The firm has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.63.

About HUTCHMED (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

