Huobi BTC Market Cap Hits $1.39 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $16.69 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $34,858.51 or 1.00316461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00173636 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,721.92 or 0.99923368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.