HSBC Raises Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target to GBX 305

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 277 ($3.62).

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 274.30 ($3.58) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.49. The stock has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

