Hoylecohen LLC Invests $252,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,795,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 87,853 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,242,000 after buying an additional 172,213 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,064,541.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,235,009 shares of company stock worth $91,786,528.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Schrödinger stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.48. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

