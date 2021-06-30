Hoylecohen LLC Acquires Shares of 1,877 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,338,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.