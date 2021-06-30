Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $836.40

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 836.40 ($10.93) and last traded at GBX 836.20 ($10.93), with a volume of 31181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 831.80 ($10.87).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 795.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.