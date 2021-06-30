Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) vs. Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Head to Head Survey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Houlihan Lokey and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 2 4 0 0 1.67 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.60%. Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 34.05%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 20.50% 24.41% 15.70% Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.53 billion 3.62 $312.77 million $4.62 17.55 Patria Investments $115.00 million 8.00 $62.21 million $0.52 34.19

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Houlihan Lokey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Patria Investments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

