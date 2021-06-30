Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF)’s share price was down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCHOF)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

