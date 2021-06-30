Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Up 557.1% in June

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 557.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.
Shares of Hot Mama’s Foods stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05.
