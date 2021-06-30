Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter valued at $12,105,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $9,149,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 176,051 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 813.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.