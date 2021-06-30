HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of HollyFrontier worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HFC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.