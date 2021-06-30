Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 949.56 ($12.41).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSX shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hiscox from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total value of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79).

HSX stock traded down GBX 30.60 ($0.40) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 831.60 ($10.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 813.87. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

