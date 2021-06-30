Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 893 ($11.67). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 862.20 ($11.26), with a volume of 1,154,358 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSX. Barclays decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 949.56 ($12.41).

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 813.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -13.10.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total transaction of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

